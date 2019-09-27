|
Betty Rose Hicks passed away at the age of 89 on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at her hospice home in Harbor City, CA. She was born May 25, 1930 in Flint, MI to Charles and Florence Williams. Following high school she married Lee Hicks and began their family. Moving from Michigan early in their marriage, they lived in San Pedro for over 55 years raising five children and two grandchildren together in their loving home. As a wife, mother and friend, Betty was unselfish and liked to listen, provide help and encourage anyone who confided in her. She will be remembered for her love and support to friends and family. She enjoyed keeping in contact with relatives and welcomed visitors at any time. Betty worked as a physician assistant at the San Pedro Pediatric Group for over 40 years, even after retiring she returned to help as needed. She thoroughly enjoyed the patients, especially helping with the infants. Betty's favorite pastime was oil painting and she created landscapes, seascapes, animals and people on canvases that are owned by many who knew her. Betty is survived by her two sons and their wives, Mike and Susan and Mitch and Linda; daughter Laurie and daughter and her husband Judy and Gary; grandchildren Karole, Lila, Dennis, Christopher, Sean and Kelli and several great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Lee, daughter Sharon and granddaughter Wendy. Family and friends are invited to attend a viewing on Tuesday 10/1/19 from 4-8 PM and attend a service on Wednesday 10/2/19 at 9 AM at the Green Hills Cemetery Chapel in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Published in Daily Breeze on Sept. 27, 2019