May 3, 1931 - March 5, 2019 Beverly Ann Michaelis was called home to heaven on the evening of Tuesday March 5, 2019. She was at home surrounded by her loving family. She entered this world on May 3, 1931 in Long Beach, CA, to Frank and Lorna Miller, and was an only child. Bev graduated from Hoover High School in San Diego in 1949, attended USC Methodist Hospital School of Nursing 1949–1950. After raising her family she returned to LA Harbor College from 1974-1977, was President of her nursing sorority in 1975, receiving her AA degree in nursing, and remained on the Dean's List from 1974-1977 and Nurse of the year for her school in 1977. Bev met her husband Mike while attending college at USC and married him on November 11, 1950 in Las Vegas and remarried him at St. Anslem's Church in Los Angeles on November 19, 1950 due to the request of Mike's parents and the Church. Bev and Mike were married for 54 years until his passing in 2004. Bev was very active in her community as Girl Scout Leader, volunteer instructor for the Red Cross, CCD Teacher for Holy Trinity, San Pedro Trojan Club, and Cardinal Gold USC. Bev had a long and very rewarding nursing career. She worked as charge nurse at Bay Harbor Hospital and Little Sisters of the Poor. Bev found her true calling working with developmentally disabled children. She was employed as Charge Nurse and later to staff Developer at South Bay Child Care from 1980 – 1999. When South Bay Child Care closed she went to work at another long term facility, Marlinda West, from 1999 – 2006. Retiring at the age of 80 she ended her career at Paramount Learning Center which was a day care facility for disabled adults. Bev and Mike enjoyed traveling to all the USC football games as well as volunteering for their athletic department. Yearly family camping trips to Yosemite where many great memories were created along with frequent weekend trips to Big Bear. Bev was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Lorna Miller, her husband Paul Richard Michaelis and her granddaughter Dawn Jennifer Michaelis. She is survived by her brother in law, Bill Andrew and sister in law, Mary Lou Michaelis Andrew; 6 children, Bill (Kirsten), Lorna Albercht, Creig (Kathy), Kathy (Mike) Tully, John (Norma), Roberta; 16 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 3 nieces and 1 nephew. Bev is remembered for having an adventurous, classy, energetic, loving, outgoing, and sassy spirit. Her world revolved around the love of her family and friends. Her positive, optimistic spirit and mischievous smile will remain in our hearts forever. Visitation will be held Thursday, 5-8 p.m. at McNerney's Mortuary. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday, March 15, 2019, 10:15 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in San Pedro followed by interment at Green Hills Memorial Park. In Lieu of flowers donations to any of these 3 organizations would be appreciated: Boys Town, City of Hope, or the USO.