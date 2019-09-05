|
|
04/11/1938 - 08/21/2019 Beverly entered this world on April 11, 1938 and departed on August 21, 2019. Born to Willard and Mildred Yates in Chicago, IL, the family relocated to Los Angeles in the mid-50's where she later resided with the Peterman family and attended Washington High School where she excelled in clothing design. After graduation she worked at Northrop Aircraft. In 1957 she met Victor Teresinski, and they married in 1958. The young couple lived in several locations throughout the South Bay area, and often drove up to the Peninsula where they talked often about how someday they would live there. In 1971 they finally bought their "dream home" in Rancho Palos Verdes where they raised their two children. They worked together in the car lots Vic owned in the South Bay area. Beverly was an active member of the Rotary Club and Palos Verdes Women's Club where she had many wonderful friends. She loved animals, especially basset hounds, and is survived by her three. She was preceded in death by her husband Vic and her son John. She is survived by her daughter Cynthia, stepdaughter Sherrie, six grandchildren, and numerous cousins with whom she was always very close. Beverly was a wonderful, loving person and will be missed greatly by her family and many friends. We would like to express special thanks to the staff of Caring House for the kind and compassionate care she received during her final days. Services will be held September 14 at 11:00 am at Ascension Lutheran Church, 26231 Silver Spur Rd., Rancho Palos Verdes. A reception will follow. Interment will be private.
Published in Daily Breeze on Sept. 5, 2019