Apr 26, 1930 - Oct 23, 2019 Beverly Anne (Bev) O'Donnell passed away peacefully of natural causes on October 23, 2019. Predeceased by her dear husband Jim and loving daughter Mary Kathleen. Survived by son Timothy (Colleen) of White Salmon, WA; son Brian (Judi) of El Segundo, CA; daughter Colleen O'Donnell Lackey (Douglas) of Calabasas, CA; daughter Sharon Helpio (Albert) of Visalia, CA; grandchildren Tenaya, Taylor, Kelly, Courtney, Allison, Kevin, Megan, Rachel, Hannah, Colin, Erin, Emily and Olivia; great grandchildren Sydney and Gavin. Beverly (n‚e Wheeler) was born in Los Angeles in 1930. She graduated from St. Mary's Academy High School in 1948. She graduated from UCLA, class of 1952, with a degree in Education. She was a member of Delta Gamma sorority. In addition to being a homemaker, Bev had a lengthy career as a school teacher; many of those years teaching second grade at Holy Trinity School in San Pedro. In retirement, Bev and Jim traveled extensively throughout Western Europe. France and Italy were favorite destinations. Bev had many interests including reading, book club, volunteering at the Palos Verdes library, knitting, movies and music, especially live performances of the LA Philharmonic. A funeral mass will be held on November 5, 2019 at 11:00am at St. John Fisher Catholic Church (5448 Crest Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275). In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Caring House, which provided Bev and her family a compassionate place in her final days. Beverly was a sweet and loving woman who leaves us with many rich memories. She will live in our hearts forever.
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 3, 2019