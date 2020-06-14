Beverly Sarjeant

June 3, 1941 - May 31, 2020 Beverly Jean Sarjeant, of San Anselmo, California, passed away peacefully at home on May 31st, 2020, at the age of 78. She was born on June 3rd, 1941 to Genevieve Muriel and Harold Scott Racek of San Pedro, California. The high points of her childhood included searching for marine life in the nearby Southern California beaches, sailing with her parents to Catalina, and riding her horse, Duke, bareback on the open hills of the Palos Verdes Peninsula. Following her graduation from San Pedro High School, Beverly attended UC Berkeley where she earned her Bachelor's degree, graduating in 1963 with straight A's. The summer prior to her senior year at Cal she married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, the late Rev. John Barton Sarjeant, with whom she had two children, Greg and Michelle. Beverly and Bart were married for 44 years, until Bart's passing in 2006. In 1989 Beverly returned to UC Berkeley, graduating again with straight A's and a Master's degree in Landscape Architecture. She passed the Landscape Architect Registration Examination with flying colors and became a licensed Landscape Architect. Beverly's garden designs are found throughout the Bay Area and are enjoyed to this day by families and businesses alike. Two outstanding examples of her creative and thoughtful designs include Sunset Magazine's Display Garden in Menlo Park and the Memorial Garden at St. John's Episcopal Church in Ross, where her beloved husband was laid to rest. Beverly's genuine and modest demeanor allowed her to cultivate friendships in all facets of her life - from the design office, to the church parish, to her volunteer work, and in the many extraordinary hobbies and talents she quietly nurtured. Whether it was her participation in the St. John's Altar Guild, sculpting and painting with friends, or rebuilding her own home and garden, Beverly always skillfully, yet humbly, conquered the tasks at-hand. Her love of nature and the outdoors also led Beverly to enjoy a life of avid traveling. Some of her favorite destinations included China, Bermuda, England, Sweden, and Costa Rica, as well as annual visits to her grandchildren in Germany. Most recently she walked the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage in Spain at the age of 76 with her dear friend Arlene Henry. One of Beverly's favorite destinations was the family cabin in the Sierras, where she spent time with her husband amongst the dogwoods and sugar pines. Beverly is survived by her daughter Michelle; her son Greg and his wife Larissa; her four grandchildren: Max, Izzy, Jake, and Sawyer; her cousins Valerie and Thea; her sister Diane; her many, much-loved nephews, nieces, and in-laws. The family is grateful for the dedicated care of Beverly's long-term caregiver and friend, Kevan Fugate, and for the loving support of the Kaufman family. Once our community is able to safely join together again, a memorial service will be held in Beverly's honor. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her memory to either "Hospice by the Bay", who cared for her consistently and compassionately in these especially challenging times, or to "Audubon Canyon Ranch", near Stinson Beach, where she volunteered in the peaceful coastal preserve, close to the Herons and Egrets and the lapping waters of Bolinas Lagoon. Keaton's Mortuary 1022 E Street, San Rafael, CA 94901. 415-453-0571





