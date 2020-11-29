Feb. 20, 1932 - Nov. 18, 2020 Beverly K. (Stultz) Swan, age 88, passed away peacefully on November 18, 2020, in Burbank, California. Beverly ("Bev") was born in Los Angeles in 1932 and graduated from Washington High School. She attended Pepperdine University. Bev met W. D. "Dick" Swan on a blind date, and they were married in 1954. Bev and Dick lived in the South Bay for 59 years and moved to Burbank in 2014 to be near their daughter Kathy. Bev was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She always placed the interests of her family before her own. Bev and Dick were active members of the King Harbor Yacht Club and the Rolling Hills United Methodist Church for 49 years, where Bev was a founding member of the Prayer Partners Team. Bev is survived by her daughters, Kathy and Sally. Dick preceded her in death in 2017 and her daughter, Kelly in 1995. She also leaves six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, Bev would ask that you perform an act of kindness for another person in her memory. National Cremation Service





