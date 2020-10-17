Bill South

Dec 5, 1931 - August 15, 2020 Bill passed away peacefully at home with his Wife and Son by his side. Bill was a well known Mechanic in San Pedro for over 60 years. He was Also a life member of The Elks Lodge #966 He is survived by his Wife, Carleen, Son, Devon, Daughters, Linda Hutchins, Nancy Young, Jennifer Call and Lisa Almquist, Loree Willemse and Karen Beddie, Many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren And his beloved dog, Mollie Bill was Loved dearly and will be missed by all.





