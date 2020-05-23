February 27, 1925 - May 8, 2020 "Full of Life" Billee Dolores Gogian left this world peacefully from natural causes on May 8th, surrounded by her loving family. Billee was born and raised in San Pedro enjoying the company of her extended family who lived nearby. She enjoyed sewing, antiquing and traveling the world with her husband John. She spent a number of years volunteering at Torrance Memorial Hospital where she brought joy to the lives of everyone she met. Her bubbly personality and caring spirit resonated the halls of the hospital. Billee was preceded in death by her loving husband John J. Gogian. She leaves behind her daughter Elsye Maree Raljevich (Rick), grandson Ralph DiMeglio, granddaughter Martika Russo and nephews Frank D'Ambrosi (Jeanne), Nick D'Ambrosi (Lucia), George D'Ambrosi (Linda) plus extended family members who fondly called her Auntie Bo. Donations may be made in Billee's name to St. Peter's Catholic Church at 575 West O'Farrell Street, San Pedro, CA 90731 She will live forever in our hearts. Billee will be laid to rest next to her husband John at Holy Cross Cemetery- Culver City.





