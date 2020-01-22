|
08/04/1946 - 01/03/2020 Bill passed away on January 3, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Bill was born in Atlanta, Georgia on Aug. 4, 1946. Bill was a quiet man who deeply loved his wife, family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Kathy, daughter Rachael (Rick) Grajeda, son Billy-Ray (Andrea) and grandchildren Madelyn, Anthony, Michael and Makayla. Services will be held at McNerney's Mortuary on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 11 AM. In lieu of Flowers, please make donations in memory of Billy Brock to the www.cancer.org/money. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Jan. 22, 2020