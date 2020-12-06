Jan. 31, 1923 - Nov. 24, 2020 Blazenka Slapnicar Stambuk, beloved wife of 64 years to San Pedro pediatrician Dr. Uros A. Stambuk, died peacefully at home on November 24 after an extended illness. An ardent mother and grandmother, Blazenka was a gifted and prolific painter, an exceptional colorist, who enriched the lives of family and friends with her art. She was born in Split, Croatia, on January 31, 1923, to Jozica Kezic and Mate Slapnicar, the first of the couple's five daughters. Blazenka, named for St. Blaise, relished learning but after graduating from high school, her education was abruptly curtailed by World War II and her father's death. As a teenager, Blazenka met Uros Andrew Stambuk from the nearby Dalmatian island of Brac. They were quickly enamored of each other, and their romance blossomed, sustained by dozens of letters exchanged during long separations. The couple married on March 20, 1950, in a simple ceremony at Sveti Duje, the fourth century Catholic cathedral where they renewed their vows a half century later. The couple visited Croatia often where Blazenka relished drinking coffee with her sisters, gathering on their terrace overlooking the Adriatic Sea, telling stories and singing songs. She ensured her four children retained fluency in Croatian and encouraging them throughout their lives in their individual academic and creative pursuits. She was delighted to become an adoring Baka to her four granddaughters. A devout Catholic, Blazenka had a spiritual nature. She started painting in her 30s, but it was at a retreat in her 50s, that Father Don Mate encouraged her to pursue more fully her own inherent interest in art. She took classes and to the delight of her husband and children evolved into an award-winning painter; her artistic experimentation included abstracts, still lives, and impressionist landscapes, some of them of Split and the Dalmatian coastline. She discovered and followed other independent interests: writing poetry and becoming a practitioner of Tai Chi and ballroom dancing. Dr. Stambuk passed in 2014. Blazenka Stambuk is survived by her children, Edgar (Rae), Lydia (Jimi), Andrew (Andrea) and Tanya (Christopher); granddaughters Natasha, Samantha, Cassandra and Tatyana, her brother-in-law and wife, Berigoj and Masha, and many nieces and nephews in the United States and Croatia. The family will remain ever grateful to the loving attention that Gregoria Francisco provided Blazenka, caring for her as if she were her own mother during the last ten years of her life. Uros, smitten so long ago by this striking and engaging woman, realized that impeccable fashion sometimes required patience: He used to joke, with a twinkle in his eye, "You know, I've been waiting for her all my life." Our family finds comfort in the thought that they are now reunited, and he is no longer waiting. Memorial Contributions may be made to: Providence of Little Company of Mary Foundation, Dr. Stambuk Memorial Fund, In Memory of Blazenka Stambuk, www.plcmfoundation.org
