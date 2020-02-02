Home

July 31, 2019 - Nov. 10, 2019 Bob was a lifelong resident of San Pedro and passed away peacefully at the age of 90. Affectionately known as "Boss", he was very generous and had a heart of gold. He was an avid sports fan and was especially devoted to Notre Dame Football. Boss was a gifted artist who worked for the Herald Examiner, Movie/TV studios and private clientele. Boss enjoyed visits from his family and friends, was always light-hearted and humble. Boss is now with his parents Petar and Maria, and his brother Pete. Survived by his niece, Mitzi; nephews, David, Randy and Paul along with many relatives and loved ones. A Private family service will be held.
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 2, 2020
