5/26/1931 - 1/3/2020 Bonnie M. Christensen of San Pedro died peacefully on January 3, 2020, due to complications of Alzheimer's and intestinal ischemia. She was born the youngest child of Samuel and Resa Nelson on May 26, 1931, in Glidden, Iowa. Her parents and 5 siblings, as well as her husband Vic, predeceased her in death. She leaves behind her children, Ann Moore (Greg) and Victor, her two grandchildren, Heather Doornbos and Brayden Christensen, her great grandson, Maverick Doornbos, and her longtime companion, Dr. Gerald Felando. Bonnie was a kitchen engineer and worked for LAUSD as a community liaison. She was San Pedro Woman of the year in 1987. She is the Bonnie of the Vic and Bonnie Math, Science and Technology Center and was a Camp Fire Girl leader for 5 years. Throughout her life, she was a volunteer, always wanting the best for the children. She was on the San Pedro Bicentennial Committee and earned many awards for community service from the military, Lions Club, Harbor- UCLA Biomed Research Institute, as well as state and local government officials. She received awards from various PTA's from the schools her children attended, continuing service awards from the state PTA and was cofounder of the Harbor Association for Gifted and Talented students. The family would like to thank Donna Badger-Nell for her endless help to our mother these last three years. Visitation will be Friday, January 17, 2020, 4:00 PM-7:45 PM, at the Green Hills Mortuary; attendees are encouraged to wear USC cardinal and gold. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020, 10:00 AM, at Christ Lutheran Church, 28850 S. Western Ave., Rancho Palos Verdes, with private interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, Bonnie has requested donations, in her name, to the Lions Project for Canine Companions for Independence, Julie Nicosia, 2550 Pacific Coast Hwy, Space 101, Torrance, CA 90505.
Published in Daily Breeze on Jan. 11, 2020