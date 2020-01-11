Daily Breeze Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Green Hills Mortuary & Memorial Chapel
27501 South Western Avenue
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
(310) 831-0311
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:45 PM
Green Hills Mortuary & Memorial Chapel
27501 South Western Avenue
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
28850 S. Western Ave
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Christensen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie M. Christensen


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie M. Christensen Obituary
5/26/1931 - 1/3/2020 Bonnie M. Christensen of San Pedro died peacefully on January 3, 2020, due to complications of Alzheimer's and intestinal ischemia. She was born the youngest child of Samuel and Resa Nelson on May 26, 1931, in Glidden, Iowa. Her parents and 5 siblings, as well as her husband Vic, predeceased her in death. She leaves behind her children, Ann Moore (Greg) and Victor, her two grandchildren, Heather Doornbos and Brayden Christensen, her great grandson, Maverick Doornbos, and her longtime companion, Dr. Gerald Felando. Bonnie was a kitchen engineer and worked for LAUSD as a community liaison. She was San Pedro Woman of the year in 1987. She is the Bonnie of the Vic and Bonnie Math, Science and Technology Center and was a Camp Fire Girl leader for 5 years. Throughout her life, she was a volunteer, always wanting the best for the children. She was on the San Pedro Bicentennial Committee and earned many awards for community service from the military, Lions Club, Harbor- UCLA Biomed Research Institute, as well as state and local government officials. She received awards from various PTA's from the schools her children attended, continuing service awards from the state PTA and was cofounder of the Harbor Association for Gifted and Talented students. The family would like to thank Donna Badger-Nell for her endless help to our mother these last three years. Visitation will be Friday, January 17, 2020, 4:00 PM-7:45 PM, at the Green Hills Mortuary; attendees are encouraged to wear USC cardinal and gold. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020, 10:00 AM, at Christ Lutheran Church, 28850 S. Western Ave., Rancho Palos Verdes, with private interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, Bonnie has requested donations, in her name, to the Lions Project for Canine Companions for Independence, Julie Nicosia, 2550 Pacific Coast Hwy, Space 101, Torrance, CA 90505.
Published in Daily Breeze on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Green Hills Mortuary & Memorial Chapel
Download Now