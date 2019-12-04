|
Bowen "Bo" Dow Stassforth Bowen Dow Stassforth, lifelong Boy Scout, Navy Service Man, Hawkeye, Aviator, Olympian, founding member of Y's Men club and a 62 year resident of Rancho Palos Verdes, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2019. Bo was born in Los Angeles, CA on August 7, 1926 to Howard and Adelaide Stassforth. He attended Los Angeles High School, interrupting his senior year by volunteering in the Navy during WWII, as his brother, Howard Jr. had earlier. He taught water survival training skills and was honorably discharged in 1946 after two years of service. While he was in the Navy, one of his naval friends invited him to swim at the University of Iowa. With that he was forever a Hawkeye. His success as a Big 10 swimmer allowed him to travel to Japan with Team USA with a 1st place finish as well as to Argentina for the 1951 Pan American games where he brought home a gold and bronze medal. In 1952, he qualified first overall at the US Olympic Trials. Later that summer at the Olympic Games in Helsinki, Finland, he won an Olympic silver medal in the 200 meter breaststroke for Team USA. He finished his swimming career as the National AAU Outdoor Champion and American record holder in the 220 yard breaststroke (a distance 3 feet 9 inches longer than the Olympic final) with the same time of 2:34.7 as the Olympic final and officially retired. Shortly after, Bowen started his 50+ year career in the family insurance business with his Dad and Brother. In 1953, while having dinner with a group of friends in Los Angeles, he met the love of his life, Corinne Marjorie Batsche. They married in 1954 in Cincinnati, Ohio. They settled down in Brentwood and later moved to Rancho Palos Verdes in 1957, where they raised their five children. Bo and Marge remained married for 61 years until her death in 2016. Bo was a focused husband and father who worked long hours to support his family and was known for his warm, humble and outgoing personality. His lasting impact to others was evident when an Iowa teammate named his first son after him. Bo's pastimes included volunteering, sailing and tennis. He enjoyed a full retirement, which included a member of the Cabrillo Beach Yacht Club in San Pedro; a founding member of the Y's Men Club for over 60 years and was a Boy Scout in Troop 121 until his passing. Bowen lived a full life of 93 years leaving a lasting legacy of his love for humanity. He is survived by his 5 children, Leslie Clarkson, Carla (Michael) Tumanjan, Eric (Lisa) Stassforth, Jo Marie (Joe) Upegui, and Jon (Linda) Stassforth; 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Memorial service will be held at 11:30 am on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Green Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers please send donations to University of Iowa Foundation, 1 West Park Road, Iowa City, Iowa 52242 Attn: Diane Thompson, in Bowen's memory.
Published in Daily Breeze on Dec. 4, 2019