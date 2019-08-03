Daily Breeze Obituaries
Green Hills Mortuary & Memorial Chapel
27501 South Western Avenue
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
(310) 831-0311
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Harbor Church
Torrance, CA
View Map
More Obituaries for Boyd Smith
Boyd L. Smith


1947 - 2019
01/14/1947 - 07/29/2019 Born January 14, 1947 in Los Angeles, California. Boyd was the #1 and only child born to Glen Normal Smith and Eileen Mae Smith. He passed away in Tennessee on July 29th, 2019, where he recently began to share residency to be close to his youngest grandchildren as well as being a long standing Torrance resident where he could continue to be close to his first three grandchildren. Boyd was a long time resident of Torrance, where he graduated from Narbonne High School, went on to El Camino Collage where he was then drafted into the Army and served as a SGT in the 101st Division Airborne. He is survived by his wife, Linda of 48 years; 3 children, Jon Smith (Tina), Jamie Trujillo (Michael) and Tisha Verhoef (Marten); 5 grandchildren, Kaitlyn Marie, Kyle Jeffery, and Konnor Lewis along with Boyd Immanual and Holland Grace and 1 Grandchild, Rose Leigh who proceeded him in death. Viewing will be at Harbor Church in Torrance from 9 to 10am, proceeded by services then Military Salute with Fly-By at Green Hills, 27501 S. Western Ave. Rancho Palos Verdes on Monday, August 5th 2019.
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 3, 2019
