12/24/1919 - 06/06/2020 Bozica "Kristina" Androsevic was born Bozica Vlasta Kropek on a beautiful snowy Christmas Eve, December 24th, 1919 in Velika, in the Slavonian region of Croatia. She passed away peacefully with her family around her in the early morning hours of June 6, 2020. In 1957, as a young lady studying and working in Zagreb, the Croatian capital city, she met the love of her life, Slobodan (Danny) Androsevic. Like Kristina, Danny had the same aspirations and dreams for a better future. They married in January 1958 and after their daughter Snjezana (Marie) was born in November of 1959, they embarked on a life-long adventure of travel. They moved first to Stuttgart, Germany in 1962, then emigrated to Vancouver in British Columbia, Canada in 1967, and finally came to sunny Los Angeles, California in 1974. Always entrepreneurially minded, Danny, Kristina and Marie went into, and ultimately succeeded in, Commercial Real Estate and Management. Kristina was committed to three things: her family, her faith and her love of cooking. Her biggest delight was her two grandsons. In her faith, she was especially devoted to Our Lady. In her spare time, she was a skilled pastry chef and delighted in making European "torta" style cakes for her family and close friends. Kristina is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, Danny, who passed away in 2015. She is survived by her only daughter Snjezana (Marie) Rees; son in law Daniel Rees; and grandsons Alexander Rees and Anthony (Tony) Rees of Rancho Palos Verdes, California. Visitation will be held on Monday morning, June 22nd from 9-12am. Funeral Mass will be held the following day, Tuesday, June 23rd at 10:30am at Mary Star of the Sea Church in San Pedro, with interment directly afterwards at Green Hills Memorial Park. Due to social distancing, in lieu of a formal reception after the interment, a Celebration of Life party will be planned in September. Please sign the guestbook at https://www.greenhillsmortuary.com/obituaries/Bozica-Androsevic/
Published in Daily Breeze on Jun. 20, 2020.