|
|
05/07/1947 - 01/21/2019 Brenda Avonné Naudé McKinnon, 71, suffered sudden cardiac arrest and expired in the arms of her husband, David Madison McKinnon, in their Rolling Hills Estates condominium January 21, 2019. Brenda was born in South Africa, and was a longtime Peninsula resident. David, son Milton McKinnon, grandchildren Chase McKinnon and Melanie McKinnon, and her brother Eric Naudé and his wife Marieta survive her. A Celebration of Life memorial will be held 11:30 AM on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Green Hills Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Optimum Life Education Foundation, www.olefclasses.com. Please sign the guestbook at dailybreeze.com/obits. WL00188770-image-1.jpg,WL00188770-image-2.jpg
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 9, 2019