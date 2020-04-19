|
|
Oct. 17, 1954 - April 9, 2020 Brian Schafer, born on October 17, 1954 in San Pedro, CA, passed away after a long illness on Holy Thursday, April 9, 2020 in Los Angeles. He was sleeping, at home, and amongst his immediate family. It is important to know that his family can not recall a negative memory of him when they were in his presence. He was generous, supportive, and loving to his wife Vicky of 25 years, and his children Alma (Ziki Roark), Joe (deceased), Edgar, and Fernando. He was also truly blessed by his grandchildren Zeth, Zia and Zor. It is also important to know that Brian's first passion was in the restaurant industry where his desire to serve was on full display. He held all positions from dishwasher to manager but later transitioned to his family's traditional career as a Pile Driver and worked on pivotal building projects in Southern California such as the LA Metro Subway in Los Angeles, the San Onofre Nuclear Power Plant, the Oil Platforms off the coast of Santa Barbara and the Cabrillo Marina in San Pedro. Brian ended his career as a Pile Driver Supervisor for the LA Harbor Department where he was fiercely supportive of his crew and their hard work. Brian was also the President of the Los Angeles chapter of the Catholic Kolping Society for many years and successfully established a coalition with homeless services to house the indigent in an effort to reintegrate them into the workforce. The Kolping House, a boarding house in the Pico-Union area for several decades, served as a traditional place for immigrants to find a safe harbor, a clean room, and a hot meal. In addition to his immediate family, Brian is survived by his sister Susan and brothers Bob and John (Melanie) along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and his mother's sister, Agnes Rodrigues (nee Voss). He is now joyfully reunited with his son Joe, sister Theresa Pruitt (Mike), and his parents Bob and Gertie. At this time there are no services scheduled.
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 19, 2020