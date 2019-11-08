|
|
January 4, 1991 - November 1, 2019 On Friday, November 1, 2019, Brooke Erin Bell, beloved daughter and sister, passed away at 28 years old. Brooke was born on January 1, 1991 to Don & Kirsten Bell. She was an artist and photographer. She loved spending time outdoors at the beach and camping. She was known for her beautiful smile, quick wit, strong will and mischief making free spirit. She he is survived by her parents Don and Kirsten, her brothers Zachary, Derek and Blake, great-grandmother Amparo Serrano, grandmothers Irene Pedersen, Annette Worlitz, aunt Debbie Bell, uncle Chuck Bell, extended family and loved ones. A memorial service will be held at 11am on Monday, November 11 at Rolling Hills Covenant Church's North Campus, 2221 Palos Verdes Drive North, RHE 90274. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Canine Companions for Independance.
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 8, 2019