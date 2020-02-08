|
2/19/1934 - 1/21/2020 Bruce spent 35 years in law enforcement 30 years with Torrance Police Department and retired as a Captain. He spent 1 year as Acting Deputy Chief of Police and was responsible for creating many innovative police programs and the justification and overseer of the construction of the current police facility. He went by his middle name "Jim" most of the time as there were no "Bruce" heroes when he was growing up. He was an avid golfer who was pretty good in his middle years. He obtained a MPA in Public Administration from the University of Southern California. Jim leaves his wife Carol, daughters Debbi Leinweber (Bob), Vicki Randall Wolpert (Michael), step sons David Limoges (Kathy) and Dale Limoges (Amy); 5 grandchildren; Carissa Bohm (Josh), Nicole Maier, Robin Limoges Walowski (Chris), Amber Limoges Wike (Ernie), Joshua Limoges and 8 great grandchildren, Hannah Bohm, Ethan Bohm, Aaron Bohm, Olivia Bohm, Nathaniel Bohm, Adelaide Maier, Sabrina Wike & Audrey Wike. Services and placement of ashes in the family niche at Green Hills Cemetery in Rolling Hills, California (E2 Sanctuary of Remembrance III) will be for family members.
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 8, 2020