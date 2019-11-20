|
01/03/1951 - 11/09/2019 Hugh "Butch" Edward McIntyre, passed away at the age of 68 the evening of Saturday, November 9, 2019, at his residence in San Pedro, CA. Butch was loved by so many, and was a wonderful son, brother, husband, father, father-in-law, uncle, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend. He was born in January of 1951 here in San Pedro, to his parents, Hugh and Claire (Hewitt) McIntyre. He was the youngest of 3 children. Butch worked for the ILWU Local 13 Union most of his adult life, and retired last year after over 35 years of dedicated service. He joined the CA Army National Guard, #144 Field Artillery, shortly after finishing high school, and was active for many years. He was also a dedicated member of the Elks Lodge #966 in San Pedro. In his spare time, Butch was an avid hunter and loved his dogs. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Linda (Armesto) McIntyre; his children Monique (Chris) Morey, Marisa (Jimmy Balov) McIntyre, Marie (Anthony) Baran and Nick McIntyre; sisters Sharon Paxton and Susan Pinkstaff; stepchildren Lynette (Dennis) Grgas and Rick Fields; grandchildren Alex, Max, Christopher, Stella, Leanne, and Hailee; great grandchild Travis, and several loving nieces and nephews. Services will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday November 23rd, at McNerney's Mortuary. "We will always carry your memory in our hearts." Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 20, 2019