Caliope (Cali) Geges Lavine, a resident of Las Vegas, NV, died on February 5, 2019 from complications associated with breast cancer. She was 65 years old. Born August 16, 1953 in Torrance, CA to Nicholas and Dina Geges (deceased), Cali—sometimes known as "Popi" to close relatives and friends—was the eldest of four children. She graduated from Mira Costa High School in Manhattan Beach, CA, studied music at El Camino College, where she established a lasting friendship with her mentor, the late Dr. Gordon Orme, and completed her Bachelor of Music Degree in Vocal Performance from California State University, Long Beach. She continued to study and perform opera as a member of the prestigious USC Opera Program, and at the Los Angeles Music Center, during which time she began a close relationship with her longtime vocal coach, the renowned late Natalie Limonick. Above all else, Cali's greatest loves were her family and her faith. In 1987 she fell in love and married her soulmate and best friend, Fred Lavine, sharing 32 loving years together. They had one child, David, her "Baby Boy" who could do no wrong, and an African grey parrot, Kukla, who called her Mama, and brought her much joy. With the voice of an angel, Cali channeled her love for music into her Christian faith, as choir director of St. Constantine and Hellen Greek Orthodox Church, Lancaster, CA, and as a long-term choir member of her family parish, St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, Redondo Beach, CA. Proud of her heritage, in 1992, she produced and recorded a folk music album, Heritage Songs of Greece. Cali stoically withstood years of health problems, yet her spirit was anything but afflicted. To those who knew her, she was fiercely loyal, protective and a confidante, always making time to speak with her family and friends. She had a natural affinity for children, always eager to smile and wave to the nearest child. And a generous soul, she prioritized giving to those in need, believing in the importance of charity throughout her life. Caliope is survived by her loving father, Nicholas, her adoring husband, Fred, her devoted son, David, her brother, John, her beloved sisters, Demetra and Maria, her aunt, Amalia, her godson, Kosta, her dear nephew, Peter, and her many cousins, nieces and nephews. Her unconditional love, her devotion to family and justice, and her infectious laughter will be missed most. Trisagion Services will be held at Lighthouse Memorials and Receptions, White & Day Center, 901 Torrance Blvd., Redondo Beach, CA on Friday, February 22 at 6:30 pm. The Funeral will be held on Saturday, February 23 at 10:00 am at St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, 722 Knob Hill Ave., Redondo Beach CA. Makaria luncheon at the Church Hall to follow interment. In lieu of flowers, donations in remembrance may be made to UNICEF or St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church. Please sign the guestbook at dailybreeze.com/obits. WL00190310-image-1.jpg,WL00190310-image-2.jpg
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 21, 2019