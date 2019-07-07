|
Candy Gloria Millan (Smith) Candy Millan, 84, born January 25, 1935 met with our Lord on June 10, 2019. Candy passed from late stages of Alzheimer's. Born in Los Angeles, CA, she was a lifetime resident of the South Bay growing up in Hermosa Beach, but attended St James Catholic School and Redondo Union High School. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Laura Millan; brothers Ray, George and Eddie Millan as well as her son, Eddie Ray Smith (d.2006 from ALS.) She also has brother, Carlos, and sisters Diana, Irene, and Nadine still living. At age 15, Candy was the teen beauty queen of Hermosa Beach Mexican Independence festival in 1950. Candy was also a professional Latin dancer specializing in Cha Cha and Flamenco. At 15, she also worked in the factory for Mattel Toys. Upon learning she speaks Castilian Spanish (dialect from Spain) Mattel moved her into the office as a Spanish interpreter. In 1961 she worked for the international division of Eldon Industries (Toy Company) also as a Spanish interpreter. She retired 28 1/2 years later when Eldon was sold to Rubbermaid. Through Eldon she traveled extensively throughout the world. After her retirement from Eldon she interpreted for L.A. County Social Services. She retired after 10 years. Candy has 5 children, all of whom were raised in Torrance, CA: Eddie Smith (d), Michelle Smith-Lombardi, Jeanette Schmidt (Ken), Suzie Smith-Kiger (Chris), Glenn Smith (Dawn) 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Besides her children Candy's proudest lifetime achievement was being hired to represent our country for the 1984 Olympics held in Los Angeles. She was the interpreter and escort for the doctor from Spain in charge over the World Olympics doping control for all the Olympic winners. She accompanied the basketball team from Spain to a Julio Iglesias concert and was treated to a private dinner with him and the team at an exclusive restaurant afterward.
Published in Daily Breeze on July 7, 2019