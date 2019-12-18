|
Oct 13 1947 - Dec 5 2019 Carl Banaga age 72, son of Rose and Pete Banaga passed away on Dec 5, 2019. He was a lifetime resident of San Pedro. He enjoyed working at the local Barber Shop "Isidoros". He is survived by his sisters Margaret Gallego, Rosie Villescas, Ilene Cruz, sister in laws Frances and Velia Banaga, his brothers Ernest Banaga, Robert Banaga (Susana)and his lifetime friend and Fiance Roberta Guerra of San Pedro and several nieces and nephews. He will be missed by many. We love you Carl.
Published in Daily Breeze on Dec. 18, 2019