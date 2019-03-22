|
Oct. 18, 1971 - March 19, 2019 Born October 18, 1971 and passed away March 19, 2019. Carl worked in construction and was also a locksmith for many years. He was preceded in death by his father, Gordon Lindeman. Carl is survived by his mother, Josephine; daughters, Serena and Dori; wife, Becky; and siblings, Paul, Charles and Marie. Visitation will be held on Monday, 4-8 p.m. at McNerney's Mortuary. A Rosary and Mass will be offered on Tuesday, March 26, 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Green Hills Memorial Park.
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 22, 2019