Apr 19, 1930 - Aug 16, 2019 Carl Leo Bose was born on April 19, 1930 to Leona and John Bose. He was raised in Arizona and joined the Navy right out of high school. After 5 years, having achieved the rank of 1st Class Petty Officer at 22, he left the service and married the love of his life, Eileen Blackmer. Carl went to work for Northrop Corporation. From 1953-1957 he received his AA from El Camino College and BS from UCLA, graduating top of his class in Engineering while continuing to work part time at Northrop. During this time he also bought a house and he and Eileen had 3 children. They moved to their home in Palos Verdes in 1959. Carl was a coach for his boys' Little League teams, served as president of the league, and headed the umpire committee, served on the finance and building committees for Torrance 1st United Methodist Church; and was a founding father of the Palos Verdes Girls Softball League and coached his daughter. Although his work took a lot of time and he was very successful, listed on several patents held by Northrop, his family was his life and there was nothing he wouldn't do for them. When his children were grown he went back to earn an MBA from USC. He retired from Northrop Corp as Chief Scientist for Electronics Division, continuing to consult with them in his retirement. He was a dedicated caregiver to his wife for 10 years until her death in 2010 after 58 years of marriage. He is survived by his children Robert Bose, Linda Blair, Dan (Janet) Bose, grandchildren Emily (Ilan) Charnelle, Thomas (Kameron) Blair, Andrew (Katelyn) Blair, Leah Bose, Laken Bose, Alexandria Bose, Jenna Bose and bonus grandchild Rex Bauer. His most recent treasures were his great-granddaughters Lorelei Charnelle and Eden Blair. Graveside services will be held at 11:00am on August 24, 2019 at Pacific Crest Cemetery in Redondo Beach, CA.
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 21, 2019