Jan. 21, 1925 - May 6, 2020 Dr. Carl W. Hill of Rancho Palos Verdes passed away peacefully at home on May 6, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He was 95 years old. Carl was born on January 21, 1925 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Karl and Sadie Hill. When he was 5 years old, the family moved to Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada, where he spent his formative years. After high school, Carl attended college and medical school at the University of Toronto. He then did his surgical residency at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. While in St. Louis, he met his first wife Lavenia, with whom he would have 3 children. In 1955, Carl became a medical officer in the U.S. Army, stationed at Fort MacArthur in San Pedro. Upon completion of his service, he decided to work and raise his family in San Pedro, and he was a resident there and in RPV for 65 years. Dr. Hill was a surgeon in private practice for over 40 years, performing operations from the time San Pedro Hospital was a small brick building through its transition to the facility that we see today. During that time, he was always well liked and respected by his colleagues and patients. He was kind and generous to everyone, especially to his family, who all loved him greatly. His spirit will live on inside all of those that knew and loved him. Carl was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Arlene, and his first wife Lavenia. He is survived by his wife Loretta, his children William Rock Hill, Wendy Hill Williams (Scott), and Forest Hill (Laurie), and by his grandchildren Brittany Hill, Caitlin Williams (Leiel Hazut), Tess Hill and Garrett Williams. Due to current restrictions on large gatherings, there will be no public memorial service and his burial at Green Hills Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer a donation, in honor of Carl, to the Providence Little Company of Mary Foundation.





