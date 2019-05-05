|
9/26/1942 - 3/14/2019 Carla Osterlind Sargent, a longtime resident of Torrance, died 3/14/2019 in Seattle. She was born in Bridgeport, CT on 9/26/42, family settled in Torrance and she graduated from Torrance High She attended UC Riverside, and graduated from Cal State Long Beach. She and her husband Al were married on May 1, 1965, and their daughter Laura was born in 1981. She was a member of St. Francis Episcopal Church in Palos Verdes from 1981 through 2015, when she moved to Seattle to be near her daughter. In Seattle, she was a member of the Brookdale West Seattle, and attended Epiphany Parish of Seattle. She and her husband Al were involved and supportive godparents to their godchildren, including Michael, Betsy, Robert and Amelia. She was preceded in death by her husband Al in 2013, and is survived by her daughter Laura Sargent (Jim Marlow), granddaughter Vivian Sargent Marlow. Carla's funeral will be at 1:00 pm on Friday, May 17, at Epiphany Parish of Seattle.
Published in Daily Breeze on May 5, 2019