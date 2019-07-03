Aug. 18, 1937 - June 27, 2019 Carlos Pereyra, Jr. was born in San Pedro California on August 18, 1937. Carlos was welcomed home by our Lord on June 27, 2019 surrounded by his family. He worked as a longshoreman with ILWU Local 13 for over 40 years. Carlos served his country as a sailor in the US Navy during the 1950s. He married Telma Herrera in his early 20s and began growing his family in Carson CA where he lived the remainder of his well-founded life. Carlos was the epitome of family patriarch. He was the shepherd of his family and always looked out for others before himself. He never asked for anything in return. He only hoped you would share some time and enjoy a story or two with him. He enjoyed jazz music, any sport his grandchildren played, trips to the casino, and of course, the trumpet. He was as responsible as he was earnest. His legacy of love will live on through his family. Carlos and Telma had 3 children, Donna Abeyta (Edward), Arthur (Melissa) and Joey (Linda). He loved his grandchildren, Crystal, Joseph (Bubba), Eddie, Carlos, Robert, Viviana, Ezra, Noah, and Sebastian. He loved his great-grandchildren Amber, Jacob, Isabella, Ethan, Lil Jacob, Cali, and Henry. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 7th, 2019 at McNerney's Mortuary, 570 West 5th Street, San Pedro, California 90731 at 3pm with a Rosary starting at 7pm. Funeral mass will be offered on Monday, July 8th, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Mary Star of the Sea Church at 877 West 7th Street, San Pedro, California 90731 followed by interment at Green Hills Memorial Park. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com. Published in Daily Breeze on July 3, 2019