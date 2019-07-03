Daily Breeze Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McNerney's Mortuary - San Pedro
570 W 5th St.
San Pedro, CA 90731
310-832-8351
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
McNerney's Mortuary - San Pedro
570 W 5th St.
San Pedro, CA 90731
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
McNerney's Mortuary - San Pedro
570 W 5th St.
San Pedro, CA 90731
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Mary Star of the Sea Church
877 West 7th Street
San Pedro, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carlos Pereyra
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carlos Pereyra Jr.


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Aug. 18, 1937 - June 27, 2019 Carlos Pereyra, Jr. was born in San Pedro California on August 18, 1937. Carlos was welcomed home by our Lord on June 27, 2019 surrounded by his family. He worked as a longshoreman with ILWU Local 13 for over 40 years. Carlos served his country as a sailor in the US Navy during the 1950s. He married Telma Herrera in his early 20s and began growing his family in Carson CA where he lived the remainder of his well-founded life. Carlos was the epitome of family patriarch. He was the shepherd of his family and always looked out for others before himself. He never asked for anything in return. He only hoped you would share some time and enjoy a story or two with him. He enjoyed jazz music, any sport his grandchildren played, trips to the casino, and of course, the trumpet. He was as responsible as he was earnest. His legacy of love will live on through his family. Carlos and Telma had 3 children, Donna Abeyta (Edward), Arthur (Melissa) and Joey (Linda). He loved his grandchildren, Crystal, Joseph (Bubba), Eddie, Carlos, Robert, Viviana, Ezra, Noah, and Sebastian. He loved his great-grandchildren Amber, Jacob, Isabella, Ethan, Lil Jacob, Cali, and Henry. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 7th, 2019 at McNerney's Mortuary, 570 West 5th Street, San Pedro, California 90731 at 3pm with a Rosary starting at 7pm. Funeral mass will be offered on Monday, July 8th, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Mary Star of the Sea Church at 877 West 7th Street, San Pedro, California 90731 followed by interment at Green Hills Memorial Park. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McNerney's Mortuary - San Pedro
Download Now