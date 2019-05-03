July 15, 1924 - April 30, 2019 Carmela Guerra, nee Luce, 94 years young. Lived in San Pedro for 85yrs. Survived by her children Rose (Rene, deceased) Rodriguez, Esther (John) Brunac, Frank Guerra, Bernadette (George) Padovan. Proud Grandmother of John (Amanda) Rodriguez, Anthony Rodriguez, Dean (Janell) Tartaglia, Deanna Tartaglia, Frank (Leticia) Guerra, Andrea (Paul) Maes, John Guerra, Kristen (Mike) Trani, Jamie and Ashley Bulaich; Great Grandmother of 13 beautiful little ones. Carmela was born in Ischia Ponte, Italy, to the late Restituta (Pugliese) and Luigi Luce. Predeceased in death by her brother Antonio (Clara) Luce, Nancy Barbato, and now survived by sisters Mary (Gino, deceased) Lauro, Jean (Steve, deceased) Kirtides, Natalie (Michael) Provinse, step-brother the late Aniello Vitiello, his wife Regina; and brother-in-law Matt Barbato. Many loving nieces and nephews. She lived at Little Sisters of the Poor for the last 14 years, where she received abundant love and care through our wonderful Lord. She was a member of Italian Catholic Federation for many years. She came to San Pedro from Italy at the age of 10. Attended Cabrillo Elementary, Dana Jr. High and graduated from SPHS in Summer 1943. She was very adamant about receiving her SPHS diploma. She was very proud of that, and set an example for her children. She married the late John Guerra in 1944, and in the first year of marriage they lived in Monterey, CA. Family request that donations be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 2100 S. Western Avenue, San Pedro, CA 90732. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019, 5-7 p.m. followed by a Vigil Service at 7 p.m. at McNerney's Mortuary Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church. Entombment will be private. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com. Published in Daily Breeze on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary