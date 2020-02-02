|
8/7/1924 - 1/25/2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, great - grandmother, great - great grandmother Carmen. Our mom was born in Aguascalientes, Ags, Mexico to Ponciano Rosas and Carmen Mora. Mom went home to the Lord on Saturday Jan 25th 2020 at the age of 95. Mom married the love of her life, Francisco Nunez in Aguascalientes on June 6th 1959. Dad and Mom had three daughters and made their home in San Pedro, California from 1960 to 1978. In 1978, the family moved to Harbor City, CA. Mom was a wonderful wife and loving mother. Her family was everything to her. Mom was a woman of faith, devout Catholic who prayed the Rosary every night. Mom was an avid reader, loved word search puzzles and going to Casinos. She took many trips to Las Vegas and Laughlin with her daughters. Mom is predeceased by our dad, Francisco Nunez, her only sister Isabel Ledesma (in Aguascalientes) and her parents. She is survived by her daughters Carmen (Rodolfo), Gloria, Lourdes, ex-son in-law Juan, grandchildren: Jessica, Francisco, Omar, Diego, step-grandsons Pedro (Jesika) and Hector; great-grandchildren Jasmin, Cecilia, Cynthia, Cristina, Frankie, Isabella and Sophia; great-great grandson Jacob. Visitation and Rosary will be held at Green Hills Memorial Park (Chapel) in San Pedro on Wednesday February 5th from 4pm to 8pm (Rosary will be at 7pm). Mass will be held on Thursday February 6th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church 575 W. O'Farrell Street, San Pedro. After the Mass, burial will be at Green Hills Cemetery in Rancho Palos Verdes, Ca. We love you mom and you will live in our hearts forever. Te queremos mucho mam y siempre estar s en nuestro coraz¢n.
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 2, 2020