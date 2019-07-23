|
September 26, 1936 - July 5, 2019 Carol Ann (Nichols) Wagner was born in Chicago, Ill., and moved with her family to the South Bay area in 1940 where she was raised, went to school, and graduated from Washington High School in Los Angeles, Ca. Carol worked in the Automotive industry, primarily for Peyton Cramer, in the Ford / Lincoln Mercury division where she was Peyton's Fleet Lease Sales Manager for approximately 30 years. She sold cars to celebrities including, but not limited to, Jack Nicholson, Telly Savales, and Cramer/Spelling Productions. When she retired in 1999, she moved to Joshua Tree, California. She actively pursued her hobby in the miniature world, where she was later awarded for her miniature art work in the catagory "Plants", but she was most famously known for her gorgeous miniature roses through the International Guild of Miniature Artisans, LTD. (IGMA) She received the title of 'FELLOW', an honor that reflected the dedication to her work. Her legacy will continue on through her beautiful artwork that can be viewed on the internet by simply typing in "Carol Wagner Miniatures". Carol is lovingly remembered by her husband of 68 years, Robert M. Wagner, her son, Mark Wagner, her daughter, Kelli Wagner Peterson and her husband Glen Peterson, her grandson, James R. Morris and her granddaughter, Cassie Ann Morris.
Published in Daily Breeze on July 23, 2019