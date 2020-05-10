04/02/1940 - 04/23/2020 Carol Frances Cirimele Ruffoni passed away surrounded by family on April 23, 2020. She was born in San Francisco on April 2, 1940 to Fred and Frances Cirimele. She grew up in Los Altos, California and was part of the first graduating class of Los Altos High School in 1958. Carol met her husband, Dino Ruffoni, while working together at Ampex Corporation in Redwood City. Two years later, in 1962, they were married and moved to Southern California to begin their life together. During her time in Torrance, she was very active in her community. She was the President of the Redondo Beach Junior Woman's Club, President of the South High School PTA, and life-time member of the International Order of Job's Daughters. She was a member of Episcopal Church. Carol worked for the City of Torrance Parks and Recreation Department for twenty years as a Financial Specialist and as the Union Representative for part time employees. She loved her time at the city and made many lifelong friends. Carol's children and one of her grandsons worked for the city as well, which brought her great pride and joy. Carol set a high standard for herself, her family, and others in her life. She was always caring and kind-hearted, with a vivacious personality and love of laughter. She could always be found in her kitchen watching the birds visit her bird feeder. She loved music, especially fifties rock and roll. Carol and Dino recently celebrated their fifty-ninth wedding anniversary. They had a loving relationship and enjoyed the adventure of travel. Some of her favorite trips were visiting Italian relatives and friends in Lombardy region of Italy with her entire family and spending summers at Zephyr Cove, Lake Tahoe for forty-one years. Carol and Dino also enjoyed spending time together at their condo in Palm Desert and walking at Torrance Beach every day. Carol is survived by her loving husband, Dino William Ruffoni. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother to her three children Dino William Ruffoni, Jr. (Teresa), Steve Ruffoni (Yvonne), Dina Balfour (Bob); her grandchildren, Marisa and Angie Ruffoni, Marie Balfour, Jack Balfour and Tanner Ruffoni and her great granddaughter, Denver Ruffoni Donohoe. She loved them all and touched their lives deeply. She will be missed. Donations in her memory can be made by Checks sent to: Southern California Scleroderma Foundation, Attn: Carol Ruffoni Memorial, 8929 S. Sepulveda Blvd. Suite #412, Los Angeles, CA 90045 or https://www.mygiving.net/donate/CarolRuffoniMemorial. Private family gathering will be held at a later date due to Corvid-19.
Published in Daily Breeze on May 10, 2020.