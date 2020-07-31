1/1
Carol (Morton) Friedman
Carol (Morton) Friedman Carol (Morton) Friedman, 86, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2020 in Middletown, Ohio. Carol was born on February 5, 1934 in Hamilton, Ohio to C. Leroy and Mary Morton. She graduated from Western College, where she met her husband of 64 years, Myron (Mike) Friedman. They raised two daughters in Ohio before moving to Palos Verdes, where they spent 38 years. Carol served as a second-grade teacher and later taught English as a second language. She was active with the Palos Verdes Arts Center, the Concours d'Elegance, Norris Theater, and the Peninsula and Palos Verdes Tennis Club. She particularly enjoyed a number of skits she performed for the Las Candalistas Walk on the Wild Side. Carol is survived by her husband, Mike Friedman; daughters, Dana (Phil) Picard and Laurie (Glen) Foutty; grandchildren, Amy (Chris) Hollon and Brian Picard; great-grandchildren, Luke, Mae and Tate Hollon. A visitation and memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in Middletown, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Middletown Rotary Club, P.O. Box 1061, Middletown, Ohio 45042. View the full obituary at wilsonschrammspaulding.com


Published in Daily Breeze on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
