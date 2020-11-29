Carol Hermanns-Guerrero passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020, surrounded by her loving husband and children after a long and brave battle with cancer. Carol was born in 1938 in Oklahoma to Eugene and Minnie Bell Emery, and married John Hermanns in 1960, with whom she had 3 children, Terri, Kelli and John. Carol attended Oklahoma University and Penn State. As driven as ever to better herself and her surroundings, Carol raised her children while taking night classes to earn her Masters Degree from Long Beach State. "Never stop growing. Never stop challenging yourself" was her motto. She ultimately owned and operated Carden Dominion School in Redondo Beach and Lomita and touched the lives of hundreds of students and families over the course of several decades. Carol married her soulmate Ruben Guerrero. Carol's life was characterized by dogged determination, unabashed confidence, and a dedication to her friends and family. She was the fierce matriarch who was immeasurably proud of her family, a razor sharp businesswoman, and the dispenser of advice and wisdom that those who were lucky enough to know her will forever remember. Carol is survived by her husband, Ruben; her children, Terri, Kelli, and John; and her grandchildren, Devon, Ashleigh and Parker; and her sister, Betty.





