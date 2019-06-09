|
Carol Jean Russell passed away suddenly on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the age of 65. She was born on November 3, 1953 in Pleasanton, California. She is the daughter of Ann Russell, a longtime resident of Camarillo. Carol attended Pleasant Valley Elementary school, Los Altos Middle School and graduated from Adolfo Camarillo High School in 1971. She then went on to attend Stephens College in Missouri and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Nursing. After graduation, she returned to California and worked in several hospitals in the Los Angeles and Santa Monica area. She went on to earn a Master's degree at Loyola Marymount University and transitioned to operating her own business specializing in medical billing. Carol loved living near the ocean and was a longtime resident of Palos Verdes and Hermosa Beach, eventually moving to Rolling Hills Estates. Over the years she was an active member of her community, including the Kiwanis Club. She especially cherished the friends she made while part of PCC and enjoyed participating in their many social events. Carol loved her dogs and her beloved goldens and pugs were her constant companions. She pursued many hobbies, including cooking and photography, and was an avid sports fan and a regular at Los Angeles Lakers games. She is survived by her mother, Ann Russell; sister, Debbie Andresen and her husband, Jed Andresen; sister, Duana Russell; niece, Lindsay Ricci and her husband, Jason Ricci; niece, Courtney Andresen and her fianc‚, Tyler Kroos; niece, Brittany Feybush and her husband, Sean Feybush; and two great nephews. She was predeceased by her father, John O. Russell. Services will be held on June 19, 2019 at 11:00 am at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park, 2052 Howard Road, Camarillo with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to ASPCA, (800) 628-0028 or www.aspca.org, or the Whiskers and Tails Foundation, whiskerstails.org, are welcomed.
Published in Daily Breeze on June 9, 2019