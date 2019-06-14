|
December 27, 1935 - May 17, 2019 Carol passed away peacefully surrounded by her daughters on May 17, 2019. She was born Carol Jean Reimers on December 27, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois. Her family moved to California when she was 2 1/2 years old, first living in Los Angeles and then Harbor City. She was a 1954 graduate of Narbonne High School and then attended Los Angeles Harbor College. In the 1970s, she worked as the office manager for her ex-husband's real estate office LaMont Realty. Following that, she worked at El Dorado Golf Course in Long Beach taking reservations for starting times for 9 years. She was a member of the El Dorado Women's Golf Club and loved nothing better than playing golf locally and at different courses around the country, and even played in New Zealand once. She also volunteered for many years at blood mobiles for the American Red Cross and at the surgical desk of Kaiser Permanente South Bay. She was also a former member of "The Dames of Whinin' Roses," a local Red Hats Society chapter. Her last 4 years were happily spent living at Harbor Terrace Retirement Center in San Pedro, where she loved playing bingo and cards and socializing with friends. She is survived by her 3 daughters, Debbie (Dan) Scanlon, Cheryl (Khaled) Soliman, and Linnea LaMont and her husband Brad Whitely; granddaughter, Amina Soliman and her husband Hazem Aboulfadl, and grandson, Tariq Soliman; 2 great grandchildren, Jannah and Zaina Aboulfadl; her twin brother, Noel (Mary) Reimers; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on June 18, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 25511 Eshelman Avenue in Lomita.
Published in Daily Breeze on June 14, 2019