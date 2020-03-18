Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Olson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Olson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Olson Obituary
November 5, 1931 - March 16, 2020 She is survived by her husband, John of Spencer, Iowa; sons, Steve (Teresa) Olson of Milford, Iowa and Greg (Lisa) Olson of Redondo Beach, California; grandsons: John, Ryan, Lance, and step-grandsons: Jason (Christina) and Robert Walker; granddaughter, Nicole (Max Goldberg); great grandchildren: Camden, Olivia and Ava; sister, Joyce (Bill) Thomas of Superior, WI; sister-in-law, Doris Olson; brother-in-law, William Olson; as well as other relatives and friends.
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -