1/
Carol Ruth Bauer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
8/4/1926 - 10/14/2020 Carol Ruth Bauer was a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a scientist, an activist and a 1942 Westinghouse Science Talent Search winner. In 2017, she was California's 66th district Woman of the Year. Carol worked as a Systems Engineer for Douglas Aircraft and was a lifelong member of AAUW. One of her passions was Tech Trek, a project that sends middle-school aged girls to science camp. The family has established a scholarship fund in Carol's name to send girls to Tech Trek for years. In lieu of flowers or other donations, the family asks that memorials be donations to the GoFundMe: Carol Bauer Scholarship Fund. Carol is survived by her two daughters, Cyndee and Rima, her grandchildren Jen and Evan, and great-grandson MacGregor.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Breeze

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 14, 2020
I loving memory of my Gramma. Love you and miss you, TGG
Evan Marcus
Grandchild
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved