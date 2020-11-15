8/4/1926 - 10/14/2020 Carol Ruth Bauer was a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a scientist, an activist and a 1942 Westinghouse Science Talent Search winner. In 2017, she was California's 66th district Woman of the Year. Carol worked as a Systems Engineer for Douglas Aircraft and was a lifelong member of AAUW. One of her passions was Tech Trek, a project that sends middle-school aged girls to science camp. The family has established a scholarship fund in Carol's name to send girls to Tech Trek for years. In lieu of flowers or other donations, the family asks that memorials be donations to the GoFundMe: Carol Bauer Scholarship Fund. Carol is survived by her two daughters, Cyndee and Rima, her grandchildren Jen and Evan, and great-grandson MacGregor.





