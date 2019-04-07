|
Carol S. Jaramillo Carol Jaramillo, of Torrance, California passed peacefully on March 14th, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was one of six children to Charles and Mary Seery, born on September 16, 1941 in Belen, New Mexico. She was a cheerleader at Belen High School and soon after graduation met the love of her life, John Jaramillo. After a relatively short courtship, the two married and John whisked her out West to California. They were happily married for 52 glorious years, a marriage which was the envy to all. Early on, Carol worked for the Dean at Santa Monica College then helped John with the family business (Paramount Grinding) before moving her way up the ladder at Phone Mate/Casio where she became the Director of Human Resources. Carol was deeply involved in philanthropy through her church, St. Margaret Mary, in Lomita, Ca. She spent countless hours with the Ladies Guild, helping with the church food bank and donation drives to Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles to help the homeless. She and John helped anyone who needed it, including brothers, sisters and nieces and nephews. If they needed help, she was there. Her devotion to her faith, never wavered. Her pure beauty showed from the inside out and she always had a sparkle in her eye and a smile on her face for everyone. Carol is proceeded in death by her husband John, and parents Charles and Mary Seery. She is survived by her loving children John, Lori (Martinovich) Jaramillo, Lisa Poulin (Guy) and Tricia Jaramillo. She also leaves behind five grandchildren, Mathias and Nicholas Jamora (Tricia), Emerson Poulin (Lisa), Teagan and Paris Martinovich (Lori) and her sisters Frances (Ray) Shaw, Sheila Burdett, brothers Charles (Lily), John (Janet) and Jim (Roxanne). A Vigil will be held at St. Margaret Mary Church, Lomita, beginning at 7pm on April 12. A Mass will be held at St. Margaret Mary beginning at 10am on April 13, followed by a Celebration of Life at The Redondo Beach Hotel. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Los Angeles (www.alzheimersla.org) Please sign the guest book at www.dailybreeze.com/obits
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 7, 2019