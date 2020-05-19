Dec 23, 1942 - May 7, 2020 With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of my loving wife Carole, and mother of our children, Andrew, Colin, and Jason, who passed away in 2011 from ALS. Carole was born in Maids Moreton, Buckinghamshire, United Kingdom, to Ernest and Nellie Smith. Carole met her future husband while he was attending the Stirling Moss Racing School at Silverstone Racetrack in England. Two years later they were married at Moreton Church and moved to Southern California to begin their life together. During her 46 years as a resident of Torrance, California, she worked as a Purchasing Manager for AYSO Inc. and two years as a Senior buyer for the Los Angeles Olympic Committee. She also worked for Standard Brands and finished her career with the Zipper Tubing Manufacturing Company. She was proud of all that she accomplished during her working career and the raising of her children. Carole could often be found on the weekends supporting her grandkids' sports teams whether on the field or in the swimming pool. Carole was always a caring friend with a cheerful personality. She was frequently in her kitchen creating fantastic dishes from new recipes or trying to recreate her grandmother's recipes from her childhood. Carole was an avid gardener and found pleasure in being surrounded by the flowers and plants she tended. Carole loved history and was especially fond of fiction and non-fiction about Europe in the 1700's. She loved music, especially popular country and western hits and old rock and roll. She was an avid Manchester United supporter. Carole and Howard recently celebrated their fifty-seventh wedding anniversary. They had a loving relationship and enjoyed the adventures of travel. Some of her favorite trips were spent visiting relatives and friends in the English Countryside. Carole and her family regularly vacationed at June Lake and loved being in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Carole is survived by her loving husband, Howard George Orpe and her sister, Janet Mary Hinson. She was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. Carole also leaves five grandchildrenRhys, Penelope, Sean, Caelyn, and Jonas. Carole will be returned to England when we can safely fly again and her remains interred in Maids Moreton Churchyard in the English Countryside. God Bless.





