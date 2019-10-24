|
Carolina Gonzalez Carolina Gonzalez, age 83, of Wilmington California, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Carolina was born August 26, 1936 in Mogollon, New Mexico. Carolina is survived by her son Michael (Gabrielle) Gonzalez; daughter Theresa Morales; son John (Rose) Gonzalez; and son Danny (Georgia) Gonzalez; sister Adora Beebe, sister Josie Manqueros, brother Frank Carvajal and brother Ray Diaz. Carol was preceded in death by her husband Elias "ALEX" Gonzalez and leaves her legacy on this earth through her 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and numerous nephews, nieces and friends. Carol was a well known, hairdresser in the Harbor Community for over 63 years, and was involved in youth sports in the Wilmington Community with her husband Alex, and always supported her sons & grandsons with Banning Baseball. Visitation for Carol will be Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Funeraria Del Angel Wilmington, 1640 North Avalon Blvd, Wilmington, CA 90744, with Rosary at 7 p.m. also at the mortuary. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Holy Family Church, 1011 East L Street, Wilmington, CA 90744. Interment to follow at Green Hills Memorial Park, 27501 S Western Ave, Rancho Palos Verdes, California 90275-1012.
Published in Daily Breeze on Oct. 24, 2019