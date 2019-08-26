Home

Carolina Oaxaca

Carolina Oaxaca Obituary
April 7, 1932 - August 19, 2019 On Monday, August 19, Carolina Oaxaca, loving wife & mother of three children, passed away surrounded by her family, at the age of 87, in Rancho Palos Verdes. Carolina was born on April 7, 1932 in El Paso, TX to Baltazar & Ygnaccia Hernandez. On June 26, 1957, she married Jaime Oaxaca, also from El Paso, TX at St. Patrick's Cathedral. Together they raised two sons, Jorge & Francisco, and a daughter, Elisa. Carolina's passion was working as a court appointed special advocate or CASA, since 1982, for the city Los Angeles, advocating for primarily Hispanic children in the family court system. CASA volunteers are sworn officers of the court appointed by a juvenile court judge to advocate for children who are living in foster care as a result of abuse or neglect. She received the CASA National Volunteer of the Year award in 1992 for her effort and dedication. Her other passions included sailing on her & Jaime's boat and traveling around the world. She was known for her wonderful sense of humor, infectious smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit. She is survived by her husband, Jaime; her three children, Francisco, Jorge & Elisa; her brother, Servando; her sisters-in-law, Virginia & Bibi, her daughter-in-law, Vicki; her son-in-law, BJ, and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 26, 2019
