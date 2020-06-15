Caroline Ortiz Palos
04/26/1931 - 05/30/2020 On Saturday, May 30, 2020, Caroline Ortiz Palos made it home to heaven. Carrie had a passion for singing, cooking, baking, sewing, and being outdoors. She was preceded in death by her husband Elias Palos, and her sons David and Mario Lopez. She is survived by her children Daniel Lopez, Elizabeth Stivason (Dean), and Edward Palos (Patsy). She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, her sister Mary Fausto (Lucio), and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. A gravesite service will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Green Hills Memorial Park at 2:00pm. Face mask must be worn.


Published in Daily Breeze on Jun. 15, 2020.
