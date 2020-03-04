Home

March 2, 1923 - Feb. 25, 2020 Caroline (DiBernardo) Sardisco passed away peacefully on February 25, 2020. Caroline was born in Porte Ischia, Italy, March 2, 1923. Her father brought the family to the United States in 1937, where they settled in San Pedro. She attended San Pedro High School. During her teen years she worked at Star Kist Cannery and Kress'. She married the love of her life Vincent Sardisco January 13, 1946 and raised 3 sons. Caroline's passion were cooking, baking, knitting and crocheting and of course shopping with her sisters, Rose and Mary. Caroline is preceded in death by her husband, Vince; her parents Ferdinando and Giuseppina; Sisters: Rose and Mary; Brothers Carmine, John and Louie. She is survived by her sons: Jack (Rose), Fred (Teri), and Vince (Donna). Grandchildren: Fred (Laura), Matt (Nicole), Nicole (Anthony), Steven (Samantha) and Brian. Great-grandchildren: Nika, Gia, Alexandra, Angelina, Isla, Noel and Oliver. Brothers: Libby (Cathy). Carmen (Emidia) and Fred. Sister: Josephine, sister-in-law Nina and Step-Mother: Filomena. She also survived by many nieces and nephews. Caroline was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. She will be deeply missed. A Mass will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church at 10:30 am followed by interment at Green Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to "Cure HHT", PO Box 329, Monkton, MD 21111. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 4, 2020
