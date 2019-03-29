|
|
Carolyn M. Heyn passed away on March 25, 2019 following a brief struggle with lymphoma. Carolyn was born in Detroit, Michigan on March 24, 1938. She moved to Los Angeles to teach high school mathematics, eventually meeting her husband, Dr. Carl Wesley Heyn, and marrying in 1968. Her husband predeceased her in 2002 after 34 years of marriage. Carolyn is survived by her two loving sons, Christopher Heyn of Long Beach, CA, and Stephen (Nicole) Heyn of Culver City, CA and three grandchildren, Wesley, Cooper, and Natalie Heyn. She is also survived by her brother Michael (Nancy) Larco of Shelby Township, Michigan, and Rose Kaminskas of Washington Township, Michigan, her sister-in-law, Marguerite (Hon. Richard P.) Byrne of Los Angeles, CA, and many loving nieces and nephews. Carolyn was a resident of Palos Verdes Estates for 46 years. After raising her children, she rejoined the workforce, privately tutoring many PV and Peninsula High School students through their math curriculum. She eventually opened up her own storefront in Lunada Bay. Always the educator, in retirement she took up bridge and taught two local adult bridge courses. Carolyn's fortitude was matched only by her kindness and caring. She will be greatly missed. Visitation will be Sunday, March 31, 2019 from noon to 4:00 pm at Lighthouse Memorials & Receptions, White & Day Center, 901 W. Torrance Blvd (at Prospect Ave.), Redondo Beach, CA 90277. Celebration of Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 11am at St. John Fisher Church, 5448 Crest Road (at Crenshaw Blvd), Palos Verdes Peninsula 90275. Interment will be Thursday, April 4 at 11 am at Holy Cross Cemetery, 5835 W. Slauson Avenue, Culver City, 90230.
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 29, 2019