Carolyn (Lynn) Husted Hopkins-Kekai July 29, 1938 - December 22nd, 2019 Lynn Husted Hopkins-Kekai died in San Pedro on Sunday, December 22nd. She was 81. -Lynn often referred to herself as a "Pedro Girl." Her family moved from Chicago to San Pedro when she was 3 years old during WWII so that her father could work in the shipyards. Lynn was raised in San Pedro and graduated from San Pedro High School. She was Queen of the San Pedro Fishermen's Fiesta during the Festival's heyday in the 1950s. -Lynn attended the University of Southern California on an academic scholarship, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in English, became a proud member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority, was crowned Homecoming Queen, and was also honored as Helen of Troy. Lynn worked as a fashion model for Catalina Swimwear and as a representative for Pan Am Airlines. Pan Am sent her to Hawaii where she decided to stay and live. There she met and married Robert Hopkins. They were divorced shortly after their son, John, was born. Lynn went on to return to Los Angeles and earn a Master of Science in Education from USC. She had a 40-year career with the Los Angeles City School District, teaching English at high schools throughout the South Bay including San Pedro, Moneta, Banning, Narbonne, and Gardena. She also loved teaching English as a Second Language at night school to adults. -Lynn was ahead of her time on social issues throughout her life, embracing equal opportunity for women and in race relationships. -In the mid-1980's, Lynn married Rabbit Kekai of Hawaii. Waikiki became her second home. The two traveled frequently between their homes in San Pedro and Waikiki for over 30 years. -Lynn loved people and that love was reciprocated. She was beautiful inside and out. She will be remembered by the many whose lives she touched. Her ashes will be scattered at sea. Her son, John Hopkins, survives her.
Published in Daily Breeze on Dec. 24, 2019