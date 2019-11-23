|
October 15, 1932 - October 25, 2019 On October 25, 2019, Carolyn J Kibbe passed away and joined her husband John C Kibbe. Carolyn was born in Brooklyn, New York on October 15, 1932. Carolyn and John were married in New York and enjoyed boating and waterskiing but not shoveling snow. So, in 1965, they moved and settled in Rancho Palos Verdes. The move allowed her to develop her love of bowling, golfing, shopping, motorcycles and fast cars! After Carolyn retired from Xerox, they continued to travel with friends and family to Las Vegas, Laughlin, Mexico, Aruba and other sunny places. When home, they could usually be found at one of their favorite restaurants enjoying Sunday Brunch and endless champagne! Carolyn is survived by her daughters Deborah (Matthew), Gwen, and Evelyn and her son, Douglas (Lisa) plus three grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She will be joining John at the National Cemetery in Riverside, CA. She was a wonderful friend and great mother. She will be sorely missed but leaves a legacy of loving memories.
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 23, 2019