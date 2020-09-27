Feb 17, 1933 - Sept 21, 2020 Carolyn Wilson was a spry 87 year young lady when she passed on from a brief illness. A 62 year resident of Torrance CA, Carolyn was a vegetarian out of compassion for animals, but never pushed her views on others. An active member of Unity Church for 60+ years, she began as a Sunday School teacher, then organist for services, to finally greeter, handing out programs with a smile. Always patient and kind, she taught piano and accordion lessons from 16 till 87! Everyone Loved Mrs. Wilson! Carolyn lived her vows "till death do us part" for 35 years happily married to Donald Wilson, then found true love again, enjoying 19 years with Dorian Rose. She leaves behind daughter Laurel, son-in-law Mark, son Mitchell, granddaughter Serena, great granddaughter Lydia, and sweetheart Dorian, along with countless beloved piano students and Unity Church "spiritual family" members. A Celebration of Life in person will be held next year, meanwhile in a few weeks an online Zoom mini memorial, sharing of stories, will be hosted by Rev Sandie Vanik of Unity Church. If you would like to be in touch for either event, e-mail Laurel wolfetherapy@comcast.net. In lieu of flowers, perhaps take a moment to truly savor this beautiful gift of Life! Carolyn would like that. Please go to Lighthouse Memorials and Receptions' website, www.LAfuneral.com
, to send the family messages and share memories.