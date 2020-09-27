1/1
Carolyn Wilson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Feb 17, 1933 - Sept 21, 2020 Carolyn Wilson was a spry 87 year young lady when she passed on from a brief illness. A 62 year resident of Torrance CA, Carolyn was a vegetarian out of compassion for animals, but never pushed her views on others. An active member of Unity Church for 60+ years, she began as a Sunday School teacher, then organist for services, to finally greeter, handing out programs with a smile. Always patient and kind, she taught piano and accordion lessons from 16 till 87! Everyone Loved Mrs. Wilson! Carolyn lived her vows "till death do us part" for 35 years happily married to Donald Wilson, then found true love again, enjoying 19 years with Dorian Rose. She leaves behind daughter Laurel, son-in-law Mark, son Mitchell, granddaughter Serena, great granddaughter Lydia, and sweetheart Dorian, along with countless beloved piano students and Unity Church "spiritual family" members. A Celebration of Life in person will be held next year, meanwhile in a few weeks an online Zoom mini memorial, sharing of stories, will be hosted by Rev Sandie Vanik of Unity Church. If you would like to be in touch for either event, e-mail Laurel wolfetherapy@comcast.net. In lieu of flowers, perhaps take a moment to truly savor this beautiful gift of Life! Carolyn would like that. Please go to Lighthouse Memorials and Receptions' website, www.LAfuneral.com, to send the family messages and share memories.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Breeze on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Breeze

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved