Catherine Kennebeck


1938 - 2019
Catherine Kennebeck Obituary
July 15, 1938 - June 22, 2019 Catherine Kennebeck (n‚e Ryan) passed away peacefully on June 22, 2019. Catherine was born In London, England but grew up in Dublin, Ireland, and Manchester, England, before settling permanently in California in her twenties. Most of her professional life was spent at Los Angeles International Airport and this helped fuel one her great passions in life, travel. It was also there that she met her beloved husband, John. Over the course of their loving marriage they were well known for their frequent trips to faraway places. There was nothing she loved more than combining these passions with a visit to one of the world's great opera houses. Everyone who knew Catherine is grateful for the memories we have of the many ways she touched our lives. A funeral service will be held at the Holy Cross Mortuary on Monday, July 1 at 9:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations to to Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation (ALZinfo.org). Holy Cross Mortuary 5835 West Slauson Ave. Culver City, CA 90230
Published in Daily Breeze on June 29, 2019
